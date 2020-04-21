Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 949 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.75. 2,266,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,436. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

