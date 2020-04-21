Raub Brock Capital Management LP Takes Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,841,000. American Tower accounts for 4.3% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.00. 1,865,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.23. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

