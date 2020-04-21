Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,265.0% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,301,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after buying an additional 1,288,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,363,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,376,000 after acquiring an additional 328,219 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 768.4% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 362,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 320,440 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,074,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,510,000 after acquiring an additional 299,356 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 595,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 272,725 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,796. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

