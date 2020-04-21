Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 4.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $20,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $10.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $484.90. 324,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,542. The company’s 50 day moving average is $480.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $571.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.33.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

