Raymond James Lowers National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target to $44.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,409. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,527,294.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 455,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 52,307 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

