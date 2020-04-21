Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Price Down 2%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 34,293 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 712,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $63.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.49). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.