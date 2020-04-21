Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Ready Capital stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.12. 460,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

In related news, Director Todd M. Sinai purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,410.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Thomas Buttacavoli purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 108,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,019.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,272 shares of company stock worth $689,160 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $795,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Ready Capital in the third quarter worth $5,174,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at $237,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

