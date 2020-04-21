Real Estate Management Services LLC Acquires 18,000 Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Century Communities accounts for approximately 2.9% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCS. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,354,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 429,726 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $5,702,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Century Communities by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 169,366 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $4,061,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 133,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,136. Century Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $538.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Century Communities from $44.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

