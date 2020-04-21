Real Estate Management Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares during the period. Seritage Growth Properties accounts for approximately 1.0% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.27% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 370.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,975,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3,445.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Seritage Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

SRG traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,368. The stock has a market cap of $379.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.63 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.