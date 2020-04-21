Real Estate Management Services LLC Buys 4,900 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Stag Industrial accounts for about 6.2% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Stag Industrial worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,495,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,989,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 159,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.71. 1,028,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.12. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.