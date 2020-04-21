Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Real Estate Management Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up approximately 1.9% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Equinix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,674,000 after buying an additional 144,231 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $2,192,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 70,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at $21,801,757.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total value of $545,896.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,428.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $672.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,865. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $440.72 and a 12 month high of $696.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $612.92 and a 200 day moving average of $588.18. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 112.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.21.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

