Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Real Estate Management Services LLC lessened its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up approximately 2.9% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,791,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,607,000 after buying an additional 2,286,099 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,425,000 after buying an additional 1,774,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,395,000 after buying an additional 1,232,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 5,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $94,614.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,044.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

AMH stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.04. 3,643,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,065. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

