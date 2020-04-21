Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Real Estate Management Services LLC decreased its position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the quarter. Mack Cali Realty comprises approximately 3.4% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.23% of Mack Cali Realty worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. 1,409,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 22.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

