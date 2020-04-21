Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $817,000 Stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Real Estate Management Services LLC decreased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264,000 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,512,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,310,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 152,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 78,716 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HT. B. Riley reduced their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

In other news, Chairman Hasu P. Shah acquired 8,110 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $96,103.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 3,846 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 183,934 shares of company stock worth $1,553,986. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. 989,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,470. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $225.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.58%.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.