Real Estate Management Services LLC Lowers Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Real Estate Management Services LLC cut its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group accounts for 5.1% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.17% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,253,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after buying an additional 99,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 87,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,352,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,912. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.