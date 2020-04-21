Real Estate Management Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Real Estate Management Services LLC decreased its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Howard Hughes comprises approximately 2.0% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.07% of Howard Hughes worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HHC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 377,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,334. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.80. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average is $106.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Greg Fitchitt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,267.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Layne purchased 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,853.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,111.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,830 shares of company stock worth $659,766. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.