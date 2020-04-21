Rebecca Morrow Sells 7,343 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $99,424.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,084.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,945,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,530,334. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 408.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Snap by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,674 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $42,311,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Snap by 13,730.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,687,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after buying an additional 1,675,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Snap by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,565,000 after buying an additional 1,319,526 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.