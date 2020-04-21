Rebecca Morrow Sells 7,343 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $99,424.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,084.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of SNAP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,945,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,530,334. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
