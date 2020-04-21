Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for La-Z-Boy (LZB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB):

4/13/2020 – La-Z-Boy was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – La-Z-Boy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

4/2/2020 – La-Z-Boy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – La-Z-Boy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – La-Z-Boy had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – La-Z-Boy was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – La-Z-Boy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/25/2020 – La-Z-Boy was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2020 – La-Z-Boy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Shares of NYSE LZB traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 284,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,671. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $963.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $475.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,138,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

