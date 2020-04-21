Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,600 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,950 ($78.27) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,391.84 ($84.08).

Shares of RB traded down GBX 104 ($1.37) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6,396 ($84.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a one year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,974.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,070.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 101.60 ($1.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.39%.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total value of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

