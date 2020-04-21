Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) CEO Sells $657,600.00 in Stock

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $657,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,014.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.89. 153,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,179. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. Recro Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.91. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. On average, analysts expect that Recro Pharma Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.2% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

