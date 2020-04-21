Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Lowered to $14.00 at SunTrust Banks

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:RRR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 48,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.41 and a beta of 2.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,147,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,273,000 after purchasing an additional 677,193 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,201,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,678,000 after purchasing an additional 470,679 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,778,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,553,000 after purchasing an additional 70,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 546.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,071,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 905,891 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

