Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells $552,660.88 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.68, for a total transaction of $552,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $15,823,054.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $567.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,332. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $484.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $574.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

