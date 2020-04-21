Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $1,013,993.40 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.30, for a total value of $1,013,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $567.99. 948,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,332. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $574.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $484.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

