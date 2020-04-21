Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $655.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $474.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $16.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $551.74. 762,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,651. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $574.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $484.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,525 shares of company stock worth $21,465,178. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

