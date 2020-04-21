Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Remy Cointreau from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Remy Cointreau from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Remy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Remy Cointreau currently has an average rating of Hold.

REMYF stock remained flat at $$116.05 during trading on Monday. Remy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $92.20 and a 1 year high of $148.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $120.29.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

