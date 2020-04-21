REPO (REPO) One Day Volume Tops $2,592.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, REPO has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and $2,592.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO token can now be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000826 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.92 or 0.02686873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00220102 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00050184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

REPO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

