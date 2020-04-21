Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Carvana (CVNA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) in the last few weeks:

4/9/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $120.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

3/30/2020 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $67.00.

3/24/2020 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $65.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $86.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

2/27/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $92.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $55.00.

2/25/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $91.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

CVNA traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.30. 2,968,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Carvana Co has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $115.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 555,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

