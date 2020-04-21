Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Receives $67.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.95.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.37. 2,953,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

