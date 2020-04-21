Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) dropped 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.43, approximately 1,051,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,134,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

RPAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

