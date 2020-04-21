Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) dropped 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.43, approximately 1,051,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,134,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
RPAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
About Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.
