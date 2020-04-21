Richard Gebbia Sells 748,233 Shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) major shareholder Richard Gebbia sold 748,233 shares of Siebert Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $4,190,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,251. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $205.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. Siebert Financial Corp. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $12.36.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Siebert Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.