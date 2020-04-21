RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Cut to “Neutral” at National Securities

National Securities lowered shares of RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
NASDAQ:RNET traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 11,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.41. RigNet has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.
RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. RigNet had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter.
RigNet Company Profile
RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.
