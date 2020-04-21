Rise Hits One Day Volume of $122.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Rise has a market cap of $383,934.13 and approximately $122.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. Over the last week, Rise has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037003 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001109 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 146,820,413 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

