Robert E. Landry Sells 3,250 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.94, for a total transaction of $1,842,555.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $16,085,788.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $567.99. 948,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,332. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $574.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $379.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,223,000 after buying an additional 539,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after buying an additional 492,339 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,139,000 after buying an additional 275,290 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after buying an additional 125,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

