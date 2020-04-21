Robert W. Baird Boosts Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target to $53.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMI. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Meter from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Badger Meter from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,889. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.84. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $70.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,930.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $1,286,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,098,000 after buying an additional 162,386 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 610,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

