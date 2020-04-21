Robert Wares Buys 45,500 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 45,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$18,427.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,650,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,793,297.79.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Robert Wares bought 4,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$1,845.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$20,500.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Robert Wares acquired 48,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$18,915.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Robert Wares acquired 22,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$8,775.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Robert Wares acquired 11,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$3,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Robert Wares acquired 19,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$5,752.50.

On Friday, March 27th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Robert Wares acquired 35,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

Osisko Metals Inc has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 million and a PE ratio of -7.84.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

