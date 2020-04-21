Robert Wares Buys 50,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$20,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,700,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,947,048.38.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, April 21st, Robert Wares purchased 4,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$1,845.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Robert Wares purchased 45,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$18,427.50.

On Monday, April 13th, Robert Wares acquired 48,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$18,915.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Robert Wares acquired 22,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$8,775.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Robert Wares acquired 11,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$3,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Robert Wares acquired 19,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$5,752.50.

On Friday, March 27th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Robert Wares acquired 35,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.44. Osisko Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.