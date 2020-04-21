Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,426 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 94,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.51. 3,547,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,710. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average is $107.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.04.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

