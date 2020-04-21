Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,417 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

VWO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.37. 22,379,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,978,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

