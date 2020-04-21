Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Shares of CVX traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.57. 15,732,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,215,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.42. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

