Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.18 Million Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,070,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

BATS NEAR traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $49.13. 1,423,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.