Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.35 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.32 on Monday, reaching $140.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,412,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,994. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.