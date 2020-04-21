Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $488,000 Stock Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $2,230,141.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $55,575.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,796. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.18.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $89.75. The company had a trading volume of 412,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,079. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

