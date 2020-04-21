Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Diageo by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.05. 617,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.39.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

