Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $787,000 Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $665,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 202,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.13.

MLM stock traded down $10.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.64. 621,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,724. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

