Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $836,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.64. 3,121,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,053. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

