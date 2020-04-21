Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $885.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,888. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $902.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,053.81. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $629.21 and a 52 week high of $1,168.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 46.40%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $840.00 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.