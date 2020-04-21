Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

3M stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.67. 2,891,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.28. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.