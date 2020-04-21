Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Catalent by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in Catalent by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $58.86. 1,093,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.49. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $68.78.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

