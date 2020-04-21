Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 10,595 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 257.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,350,000 after buying an additional 218,678 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $140,483,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,829,000 after purchasing an additional 135,901 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after purchasing an additional 327,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $85,492,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.61. 825,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,451. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wood & Company cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $144.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.