Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.46. 211,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,893. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

